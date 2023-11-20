Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 16,087 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 2.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in MSCI were worth $135,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $519.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.33. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

