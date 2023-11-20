Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 19,265 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,705 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $131,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $326,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,135. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -352.38, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

