Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 513,285 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.79% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $115,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $126.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

