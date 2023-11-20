Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

