Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $961,359. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.