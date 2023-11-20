Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 213.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $35,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

ELF opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

