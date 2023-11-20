Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $55.25 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249,394 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.30% of KE worth $55,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after buying an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,802 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

