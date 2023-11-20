Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $63.08 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $63,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:UBER opened at $54.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.23.
UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
