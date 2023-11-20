Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in InMode were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.49 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

