Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $93.32 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $93,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

