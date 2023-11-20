Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $59,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 103.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.0% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 87,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $345.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

