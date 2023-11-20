Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 202,351 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,351 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 1.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.31% of Yum China worth $72,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 370.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

YUMC stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.