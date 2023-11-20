Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,682 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $109,208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $142.54 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

