Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $141.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.12 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

