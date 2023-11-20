Bandera Partners LLC Has $21.52 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Burford Capital makes up about 9.1% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUR. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

