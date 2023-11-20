Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

