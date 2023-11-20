Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

