BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.23.

TSE BCE opened at C$54.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.93. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

