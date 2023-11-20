Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 202,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 182,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.