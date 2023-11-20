Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
