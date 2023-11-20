Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

LON:HOC traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 108.40 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,565. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.30 ($1.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £557.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,168.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.