Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s current price.
Darktrace Price Performance
Shares of LON:DARK traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 356.80 ($4.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.36.
Darktrace Company Profile
