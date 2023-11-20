Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:DARK traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 356.80 ($4.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.36.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

