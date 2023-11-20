Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 142,256 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,256 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $439,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.78. 2,236,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

