Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 363,925 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363,925 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Prologis worth $269,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 531,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,880. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

