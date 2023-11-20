Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $354,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $985.70. The stock had a trading volume of 430,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,146. The firm has a market cap of $406.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $511.11 and a fifty-two week high of $990.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

