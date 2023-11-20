Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,175 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $380,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Copart by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.19. 732,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

