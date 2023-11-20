Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,912 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of ConocoPhillips worth $307,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 385,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.35.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.