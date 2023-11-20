Birkenstock Holding plc’s (NYSE:BIRK) Quiet Period Set To End on November 20th

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 20th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Trading Down 1.0 %

About Birkenstock

BIRK opened at $41.79 on Monday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.