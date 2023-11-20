Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

