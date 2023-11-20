Bitfarms’ (BITF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,988. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 561,342 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

