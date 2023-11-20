BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

