Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

11/6/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 299,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.