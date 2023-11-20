Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Sold by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC reduced its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,223 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 127,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

