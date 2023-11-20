BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.92.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$11.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

