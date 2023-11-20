BNB Price Reaches $260.08 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.45 billion and approximately $951.74 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $260.08 or 0.00695093 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,700,399 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,700,473.49132252. The last known price of BNB is 245.97709439 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1770 active market(s) with $624,197,965.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.