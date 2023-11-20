Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 7,017 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

