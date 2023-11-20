Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 399 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.54. 1,282,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,499. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
