Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 4.2 %

BDNNY opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

