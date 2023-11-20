Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 6.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.74% of Booking worth $715,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,003.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,893.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

