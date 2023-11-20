Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.80 on Monday. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

