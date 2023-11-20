Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $981.82. 286,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,364. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $511.11 and a 12 month high of $990.96. The company has a market cap of $405.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

