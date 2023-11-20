Brogan Financial Inc. Buys 171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.0% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.95. 3,298,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,984. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

