Brogan Financial Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.55. 3,090,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,396. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

