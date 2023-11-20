Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$94.33

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$94.33.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$91.28 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Insiders have sold a total of 120,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,673,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

