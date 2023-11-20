Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $12.78

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

