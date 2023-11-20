Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $12.78

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
