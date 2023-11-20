Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Target Price at $67.33

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

