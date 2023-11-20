Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,778.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,919.65. The stock has a market cap of £318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($28.25).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 47 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,637.17%.

Insider Activity

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.33), for a total value of £39,273 ($48,229.15). 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.