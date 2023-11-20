C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.22. 4,962,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,158,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after buying an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 31.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in C3.ai by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.