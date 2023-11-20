Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,290 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSC opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

