Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Stock Position Increased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,555 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CLSM stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

