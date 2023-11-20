Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $164,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after purchasing an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $274.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

